Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212

By PTI
Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,15,212
Photo: PTI 

New Delhi, Jul 6 (PTI) India logged 16,159 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19 cases to 4,35,47,809, while the active cases increased to 1,15,212, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Wednesday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,270 with 28 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.26 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.53 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 737 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

The daily positivity rate was recorded at 3.56 per cent while the weekly positivity rate was recorded at 3.84 per cent, according to the ministry

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,29,07,327 while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.21 per cent.

According to the ministry, 198.20 crore doses of vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide COVID-19 vaccination drive.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,11,711
3 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Take measures to remove criminals from politics: Allahabad HC to Parliament, ECI
5 July 2022 5:57 AM GMT

Lucknow, July 5: The Lucknow Bench of the Allahabad High Court has asked the Parliament and the...

Active COVID-19 cases in country climb to 1,14,475
5 July 2022 5:01 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 5: India added 13,086 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Tripura CM quits RS membership, to take oath as Assembly member on July 8
2022-07-04T20:30:49+05:30

Agartala, July 4: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, who was elected to the state Assembly on June...

Maha CM Eknath Shinde wins House confidence with 164 votes
4 July 2022 8:35 AM GMT

Mumbai, July 4: As expected, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde's government supported by the Bharatiya...

MP: Tribal woman set afire over land row critical; 5 persons arrested so far
4 July 2022 7:45 AM GMT

Guna, Jul 4: The condition of a tribal woman, who was set ablaze allegedly by three persons over a...

SC agrees to hear next week pleas challenging Centre's 'Agnipath' scheme
4 July 2022 6:27 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: The Supreme Court on Monday said that it would hear next week pleas challenging...

Active Covid cases in country rise to 1,13,864
4 July 2022 5:06 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 4: India logged 16,135 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

Next 30 years will be era of BJP: Amit Shah
3 July 2022 10:41 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: Senior BJP leader and Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Sunday said that the next...

21% of all HTML attachments scanned over past month were malicious: Report
2022-07-03T14:51:19+05:30

New Delhi, July 3: After analysing data on the millions of attachments, a team of researchers has...

Telangana intelligence officer 'caught' during BJP national executive meet
3 July 2022 8:26 AM GMT

Hyderabad, July 3: The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders on Sunday claimed that they caught an...

Delhi Court denies bail to Alt News co-founder Zubair, sends him to 14-day police custody
3 July 2022 7:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: A Delhi Court on Saturday rejected the bail application of Alt News co-founder...

12 Delhi colleges in dire straits, can't even pay teachers
3 July 2022 5:20 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: The teaching and non-teaching staff of 12 colleges of the Delhi University (DU),...

Active COVID-19 cases in country rise to 1,11,711
3 July 2022 5:03 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 3: India logged 16,103 new coronavirus infections taking the total tally of COVID-19...

