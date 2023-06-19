85 years of service to the nation
Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,910

By PTI
Photo: PTI

New Delhi, Jun 19: India logged 63 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have dipped to 1,910 from 1,925, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,896, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally stood at 4.49 crore (4,49,93,543) while the national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, the ministry said.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,59,737 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

PTI


