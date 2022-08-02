84 years of service to the nation
National

Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792

By PTI
Active Covid cases in country dip to 1,39,792
Photo: PTI 

New Delhi, Aug 2: With 13,734 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's tally of COVID-19 cases has risen to 4,40,50,009, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Tuesday.

The death toll has climbed to 5,26,430 with 27 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases have declined to 1,39,792. They comprise 0.32 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.49 per cent, the ministry said.

A decrease of 4,197 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19.

The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

