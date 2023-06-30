85 years of service to the nation
National

Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,533

By PTI
Active Covid cases in country decline to 1,533
Photo: PTI

New Delhi, Jun 30: India has logged 44 new coronavirus infections, while the active cases have declined to 1,533, according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Friday.

The death toll was recorded at 5,31,905, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The Covid case tally was recorded at 4.49 crore (4,49,94,188).

The national COVID-19 recovery rate has been recorded at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry website.

The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,44,60,750 and the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.18 per cent.

According to the ministry's website, 220.66 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide vaccination drive.

PTI


