National

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713

By PTI
Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
Photo: IANS

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total tally of COVID-19 cases rose to 4,36,39,329, while the active cases increased to 1,30,713 according to the Union Health Ministry data updated on Monday.

The death toll climbed to 5,25,454 with 26 new fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.

The active cases comprise 0.30 per cent of the total infections, while the national COVID-19 recovery rate was recorded at 98.50 per cent, the ministry said.

An increase of 2,023 cases has been recorded in the active COVID-19 caseload in a span of 24 hours.

India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 2020, 30 lakh on August 23, 40 lakh on September 5 and 50 lakh on September 16. It went past 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11, crossed 80 lakh on October 29, 90 lakh on November 20 and surpassed the one-crore mark on December 19. The country crossed the grim milestone of two crore on May 4 and three crore on June 23 last year. It crossed the four-crore mark on January 25 this year.

PTI


86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

86 fresh COVID-19 cases reported in Assam

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

Congress to raise Silchar flood issue in Assembly: APCC chief Bhupen Bora

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

No communal undertone behind Betukandi dyke breach: Cachar SP

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
11 July 2022 5:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

What an idea! MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road
2022-07-10T07:01:05+05:30

Bhopal, July 10: In an effort to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of...

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30

Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
11 July 2022 5:07 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

What an idea! MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road
2022-07-10T07:01:05+05:30
2022-07-10T07:01:05+05:30

Bhopal, July 10: In an effort to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of...

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
2022-07-09T19:30:58+05:30

Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT
9 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30
2022-07-09T16:26:45+05:30

Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT
9 July 2022 9:33 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT
9 July 2022 8:34 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT
9 July 2022 5:48 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT
9 July 2022 5:00 AM GMT

Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30
2022-07-08T19:30:37+05:30

Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT
8 July 2022 10:57 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT
8 July 2022 10:56 AM GMT

Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

Locked in school building, 50 bovines die of suffocation in J'khand village
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT
8 July 2022 9:51 AM GMT

Pakur, Jul 8: About 50 bovines, locked in the room of an abandoned school building in Jharkhand's...

