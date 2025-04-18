Action against Waqf Board strikes at soul of Constitution, says Pramod Tiwari

New Delhi, April 18: In response to the Supreme Court’s interim order on the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, Congress MP Pramod Tiwari on Friday welcomed the decision, stating that it upholds the Constitution and safeguards the secular fabric of the nation.

Speaking on the matter to IANS, Tiwari lauded the Court’s directive and criticised the Centre for what he described as a communal approach to the issue.

"I welcome the Supreme Court’s move to uphold the Constitution regarding appointments to the Waqf Board. I thank the Court for this directive and wish to clearly state that the BJP-led Central government and the party should not view this matter through a religious lens. The actions against the Waqf Board strike at the very soul of the Indian Constitution," Tiwari said.

His remarks come a day after the Supreme Court raised concerns over three key provisions of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025. On Thursday, the Centre told the Court it would not appoint any new members to the Waqf Boards or alter the status of Waqf properties, including the ‘waqf-by-user’, until the next hearing scheduled for May 5.

The bench led by Chief Justice of India Sanjiv Khanna, along with Justices Sanjay Kumar and K.V. Viswanathan, recorded the undertaking given by Solicitor General Tushar Mehta on behalf of the Union government.

The Court directed the Centre to file its preliminary reply to the petitions challenging the validity of the amendment within seven days.

Separately, addressing Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar’s recent comments on the judiciary, Tiwari emphasised the importance of constitutional balance.

"The President and Vice President hold a position of supremacy under the powers conferred by the Constitution. I will neither react to nor comment on his statement. However, I must say that the Constitution of India is very clear. Democracy rests on four strong pillars: the judiciary, the executive, the press, and the legislature. Each has its defined powers, and those must not be infringed upon," he said.



