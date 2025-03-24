New Delhi, Mar 24: An accused in the Sidhu Moosewala murder case and a notorious gangster and drug trafficker, Jagdeep Singh, alias Jaggu Bhagwanpuria, was shifted from Bathinda jail in Punjab to Silchar central jail on Sunday.

"The action was executed following detailed intelligence inputs and sustained investigations that revealed the continued involvement of several high-profile traffickers in orchestrating drug trafficking networks from jail," an official said.

The coordinated operations, driven by intelligence-led investigations, aim to sever the operational command of entrenched criminal networks functioning from behind bars.

Jaggu is a native of Gurdaspur, Punjab. According to a government official, Jaggu is involved in 128 cases, including high-profile murder cases, extortion, cases under the Arms Act and 12 cases under the NDPS Act, since 2012.

"Jaggu is also an accused in Sidhu Moosewala's murder case. His criminal network facilitated the smuggling of heroin, opium, psychotropic substances and illegal arms. He has repeatedly used mobile phones to orchestrate criminal activities from within Punjab's ties from within Punjab's high-security jails, as evidenced by multiple cases," the official said.

According to the official, Jaggu's established linkages with international operatives in Canada, the USA, and Pakistan warranted his relocation to disrupt the ecosystem facilitating continued criminal activity.

"He has been detained under PITNDPS and shifted from the high-security jail in Bathinda to the central jail in "Silchar today," the official added.

Earlier, two more notorious gangsters and drug traffickers, namely, Akshay Chhabra and Jaspal Goldy, were shifted from Punjab jail to Dibrugarh central jail.

Another person, Balwinder Singh, alias Billa Havellian, operating in Punjab, who is a long-standing offender active since 1992, with deep-rooted connections to cross-border smuggling networks operating from Pakistan, was detained under PITNDPS in Dibrugarh Central Jail in August last year.

