Acclaimed Urdu poet Munawwar Rana passes away

Guwahati, Jan 15: Renowned poet Munawwar Rana, aged 71, breathed his last at the Sanjay Gandhi Post Graduate Institute of Medical Sciences.

Having battled throat cancer for an extended period, his daughter Sumaiya Rana confirmed his passing on Sunday night, and his final rites are scheduled for Monday. Munawwar Rana is survived by his wife, four daughters, and a son.

"He was hospitalised for 14 to 15 days due to illness. He was first admitted to Medanta in Lucknow and then to SGPGI where he breathed his last around 11 pm today," Munawwar Rana's son was quoted as saying.

Munawwar Rana's poem 'Maa', which is considered one of his most famous poems, has a different place in the world of Urdu literature. He was honoured with the Sahitya Akademi Award in 2014 for Shahdaba, a poem written by him.

Rana’s poetic style consists of Hindi and Awadhi vocabulary instead of Persian and Arabic. This choice rendered his poetry approachable for Indian audiences, contributing to his widespread acclaim in poetic gatherings conducted in non-Urdu regions.