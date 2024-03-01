ABVP & Left-wing members clash at JNU over election committee appointments

Guwahati, March 1: In a disturbing turn of events, Jawaharlal Nehru University (JNU) witnessed a violent clash on Thursday night as members of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) and Left-backed groups clashed, leaving several students injured. The altercation reportedly stemmed from disagreements surrounding the appointment of election committee members at the School of Languages.

Videos shared by student groups on social media depict scenes of chaos and violence within the university campus. The clash unfolded during a general body meeting convened for the upcoming students’ union polls, escalating into a physical confrontation between opposing factions.

While the university administration is yet to release an official statement on the incident, conflicting accounts from the involved student groups point fingers at each other for the violent clash. The police, however, stated that they have not received any formal complaints regarding the matter.

Social media platforms have been abuzz with videos capturing the intensity of the clash. One video, shared on X platform, shows a person striking others with a stick, while another shocking clip reveals someone hurling a bicycle amidst the chaos.





