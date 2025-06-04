Abhishek Banerjee not to attend MEA meet on Op Sindoor, cites Kaliganj bypoll

Kolkata, June 4: Trinamool Congress General Secretary Abhishek Banerjee, one of the members of an all-party delegation that visited various countries, will not attend a meeting of the Ministry of External Affairs convened on Thursday.

He said this in Kolkata after returning from abroad. Banerjee was a member of the all-party delegation led by JD(U) MP Sanjay Kumar Jha, which is a part of India's global outreach efforts following Operation Sindoor, a strong military response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack.

The team included MPs from the Janata Dal (United), the BJP, Congress, CPI(M), and Trinamool Congress and visited Indonesia, South Korea, Japan, Singapore, and Malaysia.

Banerjee said he has already informed the office of the External Affairs Minister about his inability to attend the meeting. Instead, he added, he would write to EAM Jaishankar about his take on the delegation tour's outcome.

He also said that after giving the written communication to the External Affairs Minister, he would speak on that to the media persons.

“We had toured five countries during the last 15 days. We attended several meetings. On Thursday, the External Affairs Minister will convene a meeting. But I will not be able to attend that. I have some pre-scheduled engagements. I was out of the country for some time. In the meantime, the by-election for Kaliganj has been announced. I have some work in my Parliamentary area. I will be busy with that for the next few days. I will inform the External Affairs Ministry about my opinion in writing. Once I inform the ministry, I will speak on that matter,” Banerjee told media persons.

Initially, cricketer-turned-politician and Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha member from Baharampur constituency in Murshidabad district of West Bengal, Yusuf Pathan, was chosen by the Centre as the party representative in the multi-party delegation.

Both West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and Abhishek Banerjee expressed grievance over the manner of selection of Pathan, and both alleged that the Centre nominated the former cricketer without giving prior information to the Trinamool Congress leadership, including the CM.

Thereafter, Pathan’s name was withdrawn from the delegation, and Abhishek Banerjee replaced him.

