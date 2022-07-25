84 years of service to the nation
AAP takes fight to Parliament over liquor policy issue

By IANS

New Delhi, July 25: After the Delhi LG ordered a CBI probe in the liquor policy, the AAP has taken the fight to the Parliament, giving a notice to suspend business in the Rajya Sabha. The party is upset that after Satyendar Jain was arrested by ED, this is the second case against the Delhi government minister.

AAP's Rajya Sabha MP, Sanjay Singh has given Suspension of Business Notice under Rule 267 over the 'misuse of CBI and ED against the Delhi Government'.

Delhi Lt. Governor V.K. Saxena recommended a CBI probe into the AAP government's Excise Policy 2021-22, and the Chief Secretary has been asked to submit a detailed report on the roles of officials involved in amendment and implementation of the policy.

According to a source, taking the serious note of the 'gross violations and deliberate lapses' in the formulation, amendment and implementation of the Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22, that came to the fore in the Chief Secretary's report to the Lt Governor and the Chief Minister, the Lt. Governor has sought the report from the Chief Secretary.

A source familiar with the development said that the officers should have highlighted and brought to the notice of secretary and the competent authority about the irregularities.

IANS


10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Chinese fighter jets continue efforts to provoke India at LAC
25 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Chinese fighter jets are continuing efforts to provoke the Indian forces...

India logs 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths
25 July 2022 6:25 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, a decline...

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
25 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief...

Monkeypox: Centre holds high-level meeting as India's tally climbs
2022-07-24T19:31:14+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 24: The Centre on Sunday held a high-level review meeting after a 34-year-old man...

Delhi man tests positive for monkeypox, patient has no history of foreign travel
24 July 2022 8:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has...

CBSE exam results of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019
24 July 2022 7:58 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Overseas schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)...

India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre
24 July 2022 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19...

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
23 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a...

Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

10 injured in head-on collision between traveller and truck in Raha

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam brewing tourism projects in its tea estates

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Assam logs 736 new COVID-19 cases, one death

Chinese fighter jets continue efforts to provoke India at LAC
25 July 2022 6:51 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Chinese fighter jets are continuing efforts to provoke the Indian forces...

India logs 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, 41 deaths
25 July 2022 6:25 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: In the last 24 hours, India reported 16,866 new Covid-19 cases, a decline...

Droupadi Murmu takes oath as 15th President of India
25 July 2022 5:13 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 25: Droupadi Murmu on Monday took oath as the 15th President of India. Chief...

Monkeypox: Centre holds high-level meeting as India's tally climbs
2022-07-24T19:31:14+05:30

New Delhi, Jul 24: The Centre on Sunday held a high-level review meeting after a 34-year-old man...

Delhi man tests positive for monkeypox, patient has no history of foreign travel
24 July 2022 8:17 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: A 34-year-old man from the national capital with no history of foreign travel has...

CBSE exam results of overseas Indian schools touch lowest level since 2019
24 July 2022 7:58 AM GMT

New Delhi, July 24: Overseas schools affiliated with the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE)...

India logs 20,279 new COVID-19 Cases, 36 Covid deaths in 24 hours: Centre
24 July 2022 4:53 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 24: With 20,279 new coronavirus infections being reported, India's tally of COVID-19...

Daughters are not liability, says SC on maintenance matter
23 July 2022 10:46 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Daughters are no liability, the Supreme Court has said while dealing with a...

Kangaroo courts by media affecting health of democracy: CJI Ramana
23 July 2022 8:51 AM GMT

Ranchi, Jul 23: Agenda-driven debates and kangaroo courts being run by the media are detrimental to...

Climate change adding layer of vulnerability to fragile Himalayas: Experts
23 July 2022 6:44 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: Climate change and ill-planned human interventions in the Himalayas have...

Students forced to reach school in MP dist by crossing river on ropes
23 July 2022 6:21 AM GMT

Guna (Madhya Pradesh), July 23: A video has been making the rounds on social media in which the...

Teachers scam: ED arrests Bengal minister Partha Chatterjee
23 July 2022 5:53 AM GMT

Kolkata, July 23: After over 24 hours of marathon grilling, the Enforcement Directorate (ED)...

India adds 21,411 COVID-19 cases, 67 deaths
23 July 2022 4:56 AM GMT

New Delhi, Jul 23: India's COVID-19 tally climbed to 4,38,68,476 on Saturday with 21,411 fresh...

