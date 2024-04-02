AAP leader Sanjay Singh granted bail in Delhi excise policy scam

Guwahati, April 2: After spending six months in jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court granted the jailed AAP leader bail after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and PB Varale said, “Singh spent six months in jail. The allegation of him receiving a Rs. 2 crore bribe can be tested during the trial.”