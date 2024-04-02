86 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

AAP leader Sanjay Singh granted bail in Delhi excise policy scam

By The Assam Tribune
AAP leader Sanjay Singh granted bail in Delhi excise policy scam
X

Guwahati, April 2: After spending six months in jail, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) leader Sanjay Singh was granted bail by the Supreme Court on Tuesday in a money laundering case related to the Delhi excise policy scam.

The apex court granted the jailed AAP leader bail after the Enforcement Directorate said it had no objections.

A bench of Justices Sanjiv Khanna, Dipankar Datta, and PB Varale said, “Singh spent six months in jail. The allegation of him receiving a Rs. 2 crore bribe can be tested during the trial.”

The Assam Tribune


Recommended Stories
Next Story
Similar Posts
X