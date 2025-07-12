AAIB initial probe needs to be taken into global quorum to ensure 787 aircraft safety

New Delhi, July 12: As a pilot, Safety Management System (SMS) and safety professional, the two most critical phases of flight are the take-off and landing, and during this, all attention is on flight instruments and hand flying the aircraft to about (usually) 2,000 feet then engaging the autopilot.

Thrust Setting is manual (not autopilot/AUTO THROTTLE) and MAX TAKE OFF THRUST; and focus, attention is on continuing flight and flight controls, never on the throttle quadrant, since thrust is set to MAX TAKE OFF THRUST.

From the AI 171 preliminary report, which will have a global ramification on all 787 operators, it is reported that the fuel valves/switches were moved to CUT OFF.

It is highly unlikely that any pilot, especially during takeoff would want to meddle or fiddle around with switches behind the thrust levels. At best, you would focus on raising the landing gear which is located in the front panel of the cockpit, or raise the flaps.

The reason why the Fuel Valves/Switch was turned back to CUTOFF is something that needs to be investigated.

It must be noted that the 787 has a cockpit camera and all pilot and co-pilot actions would have been recorded. Strangely, and shockingly, the Preliminary Report does not mention reference to the Cockpit Camera Recording and Footage.

The NTSB, the FAA, EASA in addition to the AAIB need to investigate to the fullest as to why did the 'Fuel Switch to Cut Off'. No pilot would be stupid to cut fuel to both engines during a phase when he needs engine power the most.

It is imperative that we wait for the entire, comprehensive investigation report to come out. If the Fuel Cut Off switches moved automatically to cut off, so as the AI 171 initial report says, then airlines that operate the 787 today need to review and investigate potential Fuel Switch Runaway with their aircraft.

The 787 Dreamliner is a comprehensively digitally controlled and software-driven aircraft which constantly needs patch and systems updates. If the Fuel Switches moved to CUTOFF, the cause of this trigger needs to be established.

Furthermore, to this I may add that no pilot is stupid, or inept to want to play around with switches in the middle section of cockpit when all attention is focused on forward flight cockpit instruments located in front of the pilots, during takeoff and landing.

This will be a complex crash to investigate for the NTSB, AAIB, Boeing, EASA, the Indian DGCA and the UKCAA, and no stone should be left unturned with this investigation.

It is imperative that this investigation also be taken into the global quorum, with the including of ICAO, CAA Canada and other safety oversight regulators, that manage and oversee the 787 aircraft operation in their jurisdiction.

(Mark D Martin is the CEO of Martin Consulting, a leading aviation safety firm in Asia)

--IANS



