9-year-old Dalit boy dies after being beaten by teacher for touching water pot in Rajasthan

Guwahati, Aug 16: In a shocking incident, a nine-year-old Dalit boy was allegedly beaten by a school teacher in Jalore, Rajasthan for touching a drinking water pot.

The incident took place on July 20 following which the student was admitted to a hospital in Gujarat's Ahmedabad. However he died during treatment on Saturday.

As per reports, the accused teacher, Chail Singh, 40, has been arrested and he is charged with murder under sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The incident sparked an outrage among the Dalit community, following which the district administration suspended internet connection to monitor the situation in the district.





Meanwhile, Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot announced a compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased boy and urged the authorities to expedite the investigation procedures. The state education department has asked two officials to probe the matter and submit a report to the block education officer, said reports.





While speaking to media, Superintendent of Police of Jalore Harsh Vardhan Agarwalla said the boy was beaten up badly and added that the reason cited for it — touching a drinking water pot— was yet to be investigated.



