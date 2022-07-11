84 years of service to the nation
National

8-yr-old boy sits with younger brother's body in lap outside hospital as father looks for ambulance

By PTI
8-yr-old boy sits with younger brothers body in lap outside hospital as father looks for ambulance
Morena, Jul 11: An eight-year-old boy sat holding the body of his younger brother in his lap for a couple of hours outside a hospital while his father looked around for an ambulance to take the dead child home in Madhya Pradesh's Morena district, an incident which led to an outrage with people blaming authorities for being "insensitive".

A video of the incident, which took place on Sunday outside the Morena district hospital, located about 30 km from Badfara village where the family lived, went viral on social media platforms.

Later, some social media users circulated the video and lashed out at the authorities over their apathy and for being "insensitive".

In the clip, the boy was seen sitting along a boundary wall of the district hospital, with the covered body of his two-year-old brother, who died at the medical facility during treatment.

Morena District Hospital's resident medical officer Surendra Gurjar said Pujaram Jatav, a resident of Badfara village, brought his two-year-old son Raja on Sunday morning by an ambulance, after being referred from a hospital in Ambah town of the district.

After leaving them at the district hospital, the ambulance returned to Ambah, while the toddler died during treatment of anaemia and other diseases on Sunday afternoon, he said.

Following the child's death, his father Jatav asked for the ambulance from some hospital staffers, but the vehicle was not available at that time, the official said.

Later, a police vehicle carried the child's body to Jatav's home, he said.

According to sources, the deceased child's elder brother was captured in the video when Jatav went to arrange for an ambulance, leaving the body with him.

Madhya Pradesh Congress chief Kamal Nath expressed anguish over the incident, saying that after the intervention of some locals, a vehicle was arranged to carry the body.

"In Morena, an 8-year-old innocent child was seen sitting in the hospital with the body of his 2-year-old brother in his lap. His father Pujaram Jatav kept pleading for an ambulance to take the son's body to their village, but he did not get the vehicle for hours," Nath said in a statement.

Claiming that such incidents have been very common in MP, Nath appealed to Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan to strengthen medical facilities in the state and make the system more sensitive to avoid such incidents.

PTI


Vijay Mallya sentenced to four months in prison in contempt case
New Delhi, Jul 11: The Supreme Court on Monday awarded four-month sentence to fugitive businessman...

Active COVID-19 cases rise to 1,30,713
New Delhi, Jul 11: With 16,678 new coronavirus infections being reported in a day, India's total...

What an idea! MP residents throw party on pothole-filled road
Bhopal, July 10: In an effort to draw the attention of the authorities towards the poor condition of...

Nepal exports cement to India for 1st time
Kathmandu, July 9: For the first time, Nepal has started exporting cement to India. The official...

PM to lay foundation stone for development projects worth over 16,000 cr in Deoghar
New Delhi, July 9: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Deoghar and Patna to launch developmental...

Green fuel will end need for petrol in India after five years: Gadkari
Nagpur, July 9: Union minister Nitin Gadkari has expressed confidence that green fuel will end the...

Nobel laureate Amartya Sen tests positive for Covid-19
Kolkata, July 9: Renowned economist Amartya Sen, who was awarded the Nobel Prize in Economic...

Amarnath flash floods may be due highly localised rain event, not cloudburst, says IMD
New Delhi, Jul 9: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has said the deaths and destruction near...

India records 18,840 Covid cases, 43 deaths in a day; active caseload rises by 2,693
New Delhi, Jul 9: India's COVID-19 case tally rose by 18,840 in a day to reach 4,36,04,394 while the...

Amarnath Yatra temporarily suspended after 15 killed in cloudburst
Srinagar, July 9: Rescue operation was resumed at the Amarnath cave shrine on Saturday where 15...

Fake Twitter account created in name of Dakshineswar Kali Temple
Kolkata, July 8: After a Twitter message purportedly from Kolkata's iconic Dakshineswar Kali...

'Shocked': PM Modi condoles demise of Japan's Abe, announces one day mourning
New Delhi, July 8: Prime Minister Narendra Modi condoled the demise of former Japan PM Shinzo Abe...

Nation needs President who can protect constitution: Yashwant Sinha
Gandhinagar, July 8: Joint opposition candidate for Presidential poll, Yashwant Sinha on Friday said...

