8-year-old organ donor cremated with full state honour in Odisha

Guwahati, Mar 6: In a heartfelt gesture, the Odisha government cremated an 8-year-old boy with full state honour in Bhubaneswar for donating organs.

According to reports, the deceased boy, identified as Subhajit Sahu, fell unconscious while he was appearing for a test at his school. He was subsequently taken to a hospital, where the doctors declared him brain-dead. Later, his family decided to donate eight of his body parts to those in need after his demise.

Subhajit’s last rites were conducted with state honours at a crematorium in Satya Nagar locality on Monday.

Organ donation is one of the priceless life saving gifts.



I bow down in gratitude for the family of 8-year-old boy Subhajit Sahu, who donated organs of their son after his death.



Subhrajit Sahu accorded full State Honour in Bhubaneswar today.



My heartfelt condolences to the…





It may be mentioned that Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik announced on February 15 that the last rites of the organ donors would be carried out with state honours and Rs. 5 lakh will be provided to the next-of-kin of the organ donor from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund.