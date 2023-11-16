8 suffer burn injuries after Bihar-bound train catches fire in UP

Guwahati, Nov 16: At least eight persons, including two minors, suffered burn injuries after a major fire broke out in three bogies of a Bihar-bound Clone Special train in Uttar Pradesh’s Etawah on Wednesday evening.

According to reports, the fire broke out in the sleeper coach of the train which rapidly spread resulting in the complete destruction of S1, S2 and S3 bogies and partial damage to the luggage coach.

The train was heading to Darbhanga from New Delhi when at 5.30 pm smoke was seen coming out of S-1 coach while it was passing through Sarai Bhopat Station.

After the flames were noticed, the train was immediately halted and passengers were asked to deboard. Fortunately, no casualties were reported in the incident though eight persons sustained burn injuries.





The fire tenders were immediately pressed into action to douse the flames. After two hours of massive efforts, they were able to control the fire.

The injured passengers have been identified as Tilo Mukhiya (18), Kanchan (32), Harendra (26), Aakriti (10), Manoj Chapal (37), Raunak Raj (12), Dayanand (35) and Sunita Devi (37).