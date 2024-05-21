8 more Bangladeshi nationals, including 3 women, held in Tripura

Agartala, May 20: Eight more Bangladeshi nationals including three women have been arrested in Tripura, an official said on Monday, adding the fresh arrests have taken the number of individuals from the neighbouring country detained so far in the last two weeks to 35. The official said that three Bangladeshi women were detained at Agartala railway station by the Government Railway Police (GRP) while they were about to board a train.

The three women two aged 36 and another 26, had entered India illegally. They told the GRP personnel that they were trying to go to Ahmedabad in search of jobs.

Meanwhile, five Bangladeshi nationals were arrested in Tripura's Khowai district for entering Indian territory without any valid documents. The Bangladeshi nationals were detained while they were going to Santirbazar in southern Tripura. A total of 35 Bangladeshi nationals, including many women and children, were arrested in Tripura in the last two weeks and all of them crossed the border illegally through clandestine route with the help of Indian middle men.