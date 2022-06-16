84 years of service to the nation
8 CRPF troopers, civilian injured in road accident in J&K

By IANS

Srinagar, June 16: Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a civilian were injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police sources said that a CRPF vehicle collided with a three-wheeler in Kulgam resulting in injuries to eight jawans and the driver of the three-wheeler.

"All the injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

"Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation."

IANS


