8 CRPF troopers, civilian injured in road accident in J&K

Srinagar, June 16: Eight Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) troopers and a civilian were injured on Thursday in a road accident in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district.

Police sources said that a CRPF vehicle collided with a three-wheeler in Kulgam resulting in injuries to eight jawans and the driver of the three-wheeler.

"All the injured have been rushed to hospital for treatment where their condition is said to be stable.

"Police have taken cognizance of the incident and started investigation."