7000 kg of 'Ram Halwa' to be prepared for Ram Mandir consecration ceremony

Guwahati, Jan 7: Ahead of the grand consecration ceremony of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya, a chef from Nagpur is set to prepare 7,000 kg of 'Ram Halwa' in Ayodhya.

As per reports, the chef identified as Vishnu Manohar has prepared a special cauldron (kadhai) with a capacity of 12 thousand litres in which he will prepare Ram Halwa for the grand event.

According to the chef, the weight of the cauldron is 1300 to 1400 kg and the size is 10 feet by 10 feet. A crane is required to lift the cauldron; furthermore, the spatula weighs around 10 to 12 kg.

The chef further mentioned that the halwa will be made using 900 kg of rava, 1000 kg of ghee, 1000 kg of sugar, 2000 litres of milk, 2500 litres of water, 300 kg of dry fruits and 75 kg of cardamom powder which will be offered to Ram Lalla and later it will be distributed among the devotees.