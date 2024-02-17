7 injured as temporary structure near JLN stadium collapses in Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 17: Seven people sustained minor injuries after they got buried under the debris of a temporary structure, being installed for a wedding ceremony, at Delhi's Jawaharlal Nehru stadium which collapsed on Saturday morning, a fire department official said.

Sharing the details, Director of Delhi Fire Service, Atul Garg, said that a call was received at 11:21 a.m. about the collapse of a temporary structure in JLN stadium.

“On spot, a temporary tent structure at gate no-2 had collapsed and seven labourers got minor injuries,” said Garg.

The Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), Ankit Chauhan said that one pandal for marriage under preparation at Jawaharlal Nehru stadium at gate no.2 had fallen.

“Around 10-12 people were suspected trapped. They were removed and taken to AIIMS trauma hospital for treatment. As of now, no causality has been reported. Police, fire department personnel and ambulances are there on the spot for other rescue efforts,” said the DCP.