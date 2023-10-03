85 years of service to the nation
6.2 quake jolts Nepal, strong tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

By IANS
New Delhi, Oct 3: Strong tremors were felt in Delhi-NCR on Tuesday at 2:51 p.m., after an earthquake measuring 6.2 on the Richter scale struck Nepal, said the National Centre for Seismology (NCS).

The epicentre was in Nepal and the depth was five kms, said NCS.

“Earthquake of Magnitude:6.2, Occurred on 03-10-2023, 14:51:04 IST, Lat: 29.39 & Long: 81.23, Depth: 5 Km, Location:Nepal," NCS tweeted.

Delhi and its peripherals felt strong tremors, lasting for several seconds.

Videos on social media showed people running out of their residential premises and offices.

IANS


