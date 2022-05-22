6-year-old boy falls into borewell in Punjab

Chandigarh, May 22: A six-year-old boy of a migrant labourer family fell into a 100-foot-deep abandoned borewell on Sunday in Punjab's Hoshiarpur district, police said.

A rescue operation, comprising teams of the district administration, is under way, an official told IANS. The boy climbed a borewell shaft when stray dogs were chasing him. The shaft, covered with a jute bag, collapsed and the boy fell into the well.

Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said the rescue operation was underway and he was in touch with the district administration.

"A 6-year-old boy Hrithik fell into a borewell in Hoshiarpur. District administration and local MLA were there and rescue operation is underway. I am in constant touch with the administration," Mann said in a tweet.