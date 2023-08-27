6 killed in horrific firecracker factory blast in WB; death toll likely to rise

Guwahati, Aug 27: At least six people were killed and several others injured in a blast at an illegal firecracker factory in West Bengal's North 24 Parganas district on Sunday morning.

Speaking to media persons, locals said that the explosion took place inside a two-storey house around 10.40 am in the Nilgunj area of Duttapukar. The factory was being run from a house illegally, locals claimed.

Fire brigade officials said the explosion was so powerful that it damaged several buildings in the area.

Rathin Ghosh, state food minister and legislator from the area, said police officers told him that seven or eight people died and around six people were injured.