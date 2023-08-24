6 Indian pilgrims killed in Nepal bus accident, 19 Injured

Guwahati, Aug 24: At least 6 Indian pilgrims have died in a road accident in Nepal's Bara district, as per media reports.

The accident which took place in the early hours of Thursday and left 19 people injured.

According to police, the bus was en route to Janakpur from Kathmandu and was carrying Indian pilgrims when a mishap took place near Churiamai in Bara.

Among the casualties were one Nepali, hailing from Loharpatti in Mahottari district, and six Indian nationals from Rajasthan. The vehicle was reportedly carrying a total of 27 passengers, including two drivers and a helper.

Nepal law enforcement officials took three individuals into custody, including the bus driver, Jilami Khan, from Janakpur Sub-Metropolitan City-7 in the Dhanusa district. The detained also included the co-driver and the helper of the bus.

The detained driver and his colleagues had sustained injuries during the accident and were apprehended after receiving medical treatment in Janakpur.