56.04 Crores Jan Dhan accounts have a deposit amount of around 2.63 lakh crore: Minister

New Delhi, Aug 19: About 56.04 crore accounts with a deposit balance of Rs 2,62,858.50 crore have been opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), out of which 4.82 crore accounts are zero-balance accounts (as on July 30), Minister of State for Finance, Pankaj Chaudhary, said on Tuesday.

The number of PMJDY accounts opened since July 2, 2025 stands at 0.27 crore, the minister informed the Parliament.

The government emphasises not just opening PMJDY accounts but ensuring their active use. Focus areas include regular transactions, use of overdraft facility, deposits and digital engagement via RuPay cards.

PMJDY accounts receive Direct Benefit Transfers (DBTs) from the government schemes and account holders can access credit facility under various schemes like Pradhan Mantri Mudra Yojana (PMMY), Stand Up India, PM Street Vendor's AtmaNirbhar Nidhi (PM SVANidhi) etc.

Eligible and willing accountholders are encouraged to enroll in social security schemes namely, Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY) and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY), and Atal Pension Yojana (APY).

“As on 30.07.2025, out of total PMJDY account holders, 7.24 crore and 17.58 crore have enrolled in PMJJBY and PMSBY respectively, enhancing financial security and inclusion,” said Chaudhary.

“Out of 56.04 crore accounts opened under the Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana (PMJDY), 13.05 crore accounts are inoperative. This data is shared by Banks with RBI. This data is also available under the Right to Information Act, 2005,” the minister said.

As per Reserve Bank of India (RBI) guidelines, a savings or current account is treated as inoperative or dormant if there are no customer-induced transactions for over two years. Banks continuously monitor the percentage of operative accounts and the progress is being regularly monitored by the government.

Recently, a Gram Panchayat-level campaign has been launched across the country, wherein reactivation of inactive PMJDY accounts is one of the key focus activities of the campaign.

--IANS