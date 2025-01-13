5 Naxals, including 2 women, killed in encounter in Chhattisgarh

Bijapur, Jan. 13: Five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security personnel in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district on Sunay, the police said.

Notably, among the 5 killed, two were women

The gunfight broke out in the morning in the forest of Bandepara-Koranjed villages under Madded Police Station limits when a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation, Inspector General of Police, Bastar Range, Sundarraj P said.

The operation involving personnel of District Reserve Guard (DRG), Special Task Force (STF) and District Force started on Saturday based on inputs about movement of Naxalites in the area which falls under Indravati National Park, he said.

"The intermittent exchange of fire lasted till 3-4 pm. Bodies of five Naxalites, including two women, clad in 'uniform' were recovered from the site. We seized one Self Loading Rifle (SLR), one 12 bore rifle, two Single Shot rifles, one Barrel Grenade Launcher (BGL), one muzzle loading gun and cache of explosives," the IG said.

Notably, the security forces have stepped up their anti-Naxal operations in Chhattisgarh. On January 4, five Naxalites were killed in an encounter with security forces in Chhattisgarh’s Bastar district.

The gunfight broke out in a forest along the borders of Narayanpur and Dantewada districts where a joint team of security personnel was out on an anti-Naxalite operation.

Later, on January 6, eight District Reserve Guard (DRGs) personnel and a driver were killed after Naxals blew up their vehicles using an improvised explosive device (IED) in Chhattisgarh’s Bijapur district. The explosion took place when the security team was returning from an anti-Naxal operation.

The Narendra Modi-led BJP government at the Centre has vowed to end Naxalism in the country by March 31, 2026.

Union Home Minister, Amit Shah, in December 2024 said that only two districts in Chhattisgarh remain under Naxal influence and they will be freed by March 31, 2026.

