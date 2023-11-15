Over 30 killed as bus plunges into gorge in J&K’s Doda

Guwahati, Nov 15: In a horrible incident, more than 30 people were killed after the bus in which they were travelling fell into a deep gorge in Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda district on Wednesday. This was confirmed by Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

According to reports, a bus carrying around 55 passengers was en route to Jammu from Kishtwar when it wheeled off the road and fell into a 200-metre-deep gorge near Trungal in the Assar area under Doda district.

After the incident was reported, local authorities, including the police and rescue teams, rushed to the spot to initiate rescue operations and assess the extent of the tragedy. It is feared that the death toll is likely to increase.

Taking to X, Jitendra Singh said, “Saddened to share the update from DC Doda Sh Harvinder Singh from the spot of the accident. Unfortunately 36 persons have died and 19 injured, out of whom 6 injured are serious. The injured are being shifted to GMC Doda and GMC Jammu as per requirement. All possible help being provided. Sincere condolences to the bereaved families.”