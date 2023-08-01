5 dead, over 70 injured in Haryana communal clash

Guwahati, August 1: At least five people were killed and over 70 injured after clash between two groups in Mewat Nuh erupted on Tuesday.

Police said that the fight started after Vishwa hindu Parishad’s ‘Brij Mandal Jalabhishek yatra’ was halted by a group of young men and stones were pelted at the procession.

Meanwhile, two home guards were shot dead as the mob tried to stop the religious procession by throwing stones and setting cars on fire.

As the violence escalated, government and private vehicles were targeted by the mob. Towards evening, violence spread to the Gurugram-Sohna highway, where several cars were torched and stones were thrown at the police, sources said.

About 2,500 people, who had come to Nuh to take part in the procession, were stranded in a temple due to the violence outside. They were rescued by police later in the evening.

Incidents of stone-throwing and arson were reported from parts of Palwal and Gurugram as well. Curfew has been imposed in Nuh to prevent further escalation of violence in the district. Prohibitory orders banning large gatherings have been put in place in Gurugram, Palwal, and Faridabad as well.

Meanwhile, Police have registered about 40 cases and arrested more than 80 people in connection with the communal violence.

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar to hold a meeting with state Home Minister Anil Vij regarding the situation in Nuh at 1 pm. Haryana Chief Secretary and all administrative officers will also be present in the meeting.