5 Assam girls rescued from human traffickers in Delhi-NCR

New Delhi/Guwahati, Dec 14: At least five girls hailing from Assam's Sonitpur district have been rescued from suspected human traffickers in different areas of Delhi-NCR, officials said on Tuesday.

Superintendent of Police of Assam's Sonitpur district, Sushanta Biswa Sarma told IANS that the girls were missing since September this year and their families had lodged a police complaint regarding the matter.

"We have been looking for the girls for the last three months and finally they could be successfully rescued. They are being brought to their home," the police officer added.

The girls were rescued during an operation jointly carried out by the Assam Police and the Delhi Police. Some organisations also extended their help in rescue operations.

The girls were rescued from Ghaziabad, Faridabad, and south Delhi.

One person, identified as Bhadra Orang, has been arrested in connection with the matter.