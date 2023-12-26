4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Ladakh

Srinagar, Dec 26: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale occurred in Ladakh region on Tuesday.

Data from the National Center For Seismology said that an earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale occurred at around 4.33 a.m.

There has been no report of any casualty or damage to property from anywhere so far.

The epicentre of the earthquake was 5 Km inside the earth. Its latitude was 34.73 degrees north and longitude was 77.07 degrees east.

Last week, five back to back earthquakes occurred in the Ladakh region.