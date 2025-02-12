40% rural youth struggle to find jobs due to lack of skills, language proficiency: Report

New Delhi, Feb 12: Around 40 per cent of rural youth struggle to secure employment primarily due to lack of skills and language proficiency, stated a report by a business process management company.

One of the most significant barriers identified in the survey is the language proficiency gap, which disproportionately affects rural youth.

The survey, which gathered insights from 1,200 youths and working individuals across five states—Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Karnataka, Punjab, and Andhra Pradesh—highlights the potential for positive change.

According to the findings, 33 percent of respondents cited limited job opportunities in their region as a major challenge.

This scarcity is driving many young individuals to migrate from rural areas to urban centres in search of better training, industry exposure, and higher-paying jobs.

Additionally, 27 percent of participants pointed to financial constraints as a key obstacle in securing good employment opportunities.

Many expressed difficulties in affording essential training or travelling to urban areas due to a lack of necessary skills for higher-paying positions.

The report emphasised the urgent need for financial assistance to help rural youth advance their careers.





