36 Assam stalls showcase traditional products in Delhi’s India Int’l Trade Fair

New Delhi, Nov. 15: As many as 36 stalls from Assam showcasing an array of products, including handloom, textiles, water hyacinth, and brass metal, will attract visitors at the India International Trade Fair (IITF) 2024 which kicked off in New Delhi on Thursday.

Dr P Uday Praveen, Additional Secretary, Industries, Commerce & Public Enterprise Department, inaugurated the Assam pavilion at the IITF at the Bharat Mandapam in Pragati Maidan.







"The trade fair will give the State an opportunity to showcase its tremendous potential in key sectors and boost the State's overall development," he said.

This year's event - titled 'Developed India 2047'-provides an ideal platform for Assam to showcase the vision of a 'developed Assam' by focusing on strong industrial growth and development, forward-looking initiatives and transformational policies in the State.

The 43rd IITF organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) is being held from November 14 to 27.

The Assam pavilion put up by the Department of Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprise, Government of Assam has altogether 36 stalls. Different State government departments and undertakings, like Assam Tourism, Assam Industrial Development Corporation, NEDFi, Directorate of Tea, Guwahati Tea Auction Centre, Directorate of Information and Public Relations, and Assam Government Marketing Corporation Ltd are participating in the event. Stalls displaying cane and bamboo, handloom and handicrafts, terracotta, woodcraft, brass metal, food processing products, agor and tea are all set to reflect the entrepreneurial spirit of Assam. One District, One Product (ODOP) and emerging start-ups from the State are also taking part in the fair.

The Assam pavilion highlights the State's progress in various sectors, including manufacturing, technology, tourism, and infrastructure, as well as its vision to transform into a major economic hub in eastern India.

"Visitors participating in the trade fair will get to know about Assam's unprecedented development journey and its future initiatives such as development of advanced semiconductor facilities aimed at making the state a leader in high technology manufacturing, creating skilled employment opportunities, and supporting technological growth," an official said.

The pavilion also highlights the State's emphasis on the renewable energy sector, the establishment of the Unity Mall project to promote ODOP, and the government's initiatives in the field of healthcare to improve accessibility among the entire community. It also presents schemes and policies aimed at aligning the development of Assam with the vision of a developed India.

A special feature of the event will be 'Assam Day' to be held on November 22 in collaboration with the Department of Cultural Affairs, where visitors will be able to witness the rich cultural heritage of Assam through traditional music, dance and artistic performances.

- A Correspondent