31 Maoists killed in month-long operation at Chhattisgarh-Telangana border

Raipur, May 14: As many as 31 Maoists have been eliminated in a nearly month-long counterinsurgency operation conducted by security forces in the challenging terrain of Karregutta Hills, situated in Bijapur district on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, a police official claimed.

On many occasions, Union Home Minister Amit Shah has reaffirmed his commitment to eradicating Naxalism from India by 2026.

In a 24-day operation in Karregutta Hills on the Chhattisgarh-Telangana border, security forces killed 31 Maoists — 17 women and 14 men. All bodies have been recovered, and the soldiers have safely returned, the official said.

CRPF DG GP Singh and Chhattisgarh Police DG Gautam addressed the success and challenges of ‘Operation Karregutta’ in a press conference. Prior to this, Maoist spokesperson Abhay admitted in a pamphlet circulated in the area that 26 comrades had been killed, further appealing for peace talks with the government.

Chhattisgarh DGP Arun Dev Gautam said that the mission was based on technical field intelligence, which was analysed for 24 hours before launching the offensive. Security forces successfully neutralised IEDs planted along steep terrain and established a hilltop base with a helipad. Four weapon manufacturing units were discovered and subsequently destroyed.

During the encounter, 18 security personnel sustained injuries. The operation resulted in a fierce encounter, leading to the elimination of 31 Naxalites, out of whom 22 have been identified, officials of the forces said.

Among them, three were high-profile militants carrying a bounty of Rs 8 lakh each. The encounter site presents significant challenges due to its remote, hilly landscape, heavily covered by forests, making access difficult.

Despite these obstacles, security forces remain vigilant, monitoring the situation closely, the official said.

According to the officials, this operation is among the largest and most impactful counterinsurgency missions ever undertaken in the Bastar region.

DG CRPF Gyanendra Pratap Singh, in a statement on Wednesday, said the security forces displayed remarkable resilience, managing to neutralise 31 militants despite hostile terrain and strong resistance. Among the casualties were three notorious insurgents who had large bounties on their heads.

During the encounter, 18 security personnel sustained injuries, of them eight injured in IED blasts. Fortunately, all are reported to be in stable condition, the official said.

Swift medical evacuations ensured that the wounded were airlifted and promptly admitted to hospitals for treatment. The scale of this operation has been unprecedented, involving approximately 10,000 personnel from various law enforcement agencies, including the District Reserve Guard (DRG), Bastar Fighters, Special Task Force (STF), state police units, Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), and its specialised Cobra unit.





#NaxalFreeBharat के संकल्प में एक ऐतिहासिक सफलता प्राप्त करते हुए सुरक्षा बलों ने नक्सलवाद के विरुद्ध अब तक के सबसे बड़े ऑपरेशन में छत्तीसगढ़-तेलंगाना सीमा के कुर्रगुट्टालू पहाड़ (KGH) पर 31 कुख्यात नक्सलियों को मार गिराया।



जिस पहाड़ पर कभी लाल आतंक का राज था, वहाँ आज शान से… — Amit Shah (@AmitShah) May 14, 2025

-IANS