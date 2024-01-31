3 held in Bihar's Darbhanga for stealing jewellery from vault of royal family trust

Patna, Jan 31: Three persons, including a manager of the royal family, have been arrested in Bihar's Darbhanga in connection with fraudulently stealing gold, silver, antique idols and ornaments from the vault of State Bank of India, the police said.

An FIR in connection with the case has been registered by Kapileshwar Singh, the grandson of King Kameshwar Singh, in Vishwavidyalaya police station in the district and police have arrested three persons, including a manager of the Darbhanga royal family trust known as Kapileshwar Religious Trust and a jeweller of the city.

"The FIR was registered in this regard around 12.30 p.m. on Tuesday and we have immediately arrested a manager of the trust. On his revelation, we have arrested two more persons after a raid at Swayam Singar jeweller showroom and arrested its owner Shatrughan Lal. We have also seized two kg gold, 35 kg silver and other antiques from his possession. The manager has been identified as Udaynath Jha. The third accused is Vishnu Kumar Mishra," said Amit Kumar, Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO), Darbhanga Sadar.

According to complaint given by Sir Kapileshwar Singh, the gold, silver and other valuables worth crores of rupees were kept in a vault of Staste Bank of India in Darbhanga.

"We have learnt that the manager Udaynath Jha of the trust fraudulently opened the vault and took away the valuables. Such an act was done around 15 to 20 days ago. Hence, I have filed a written complaint in Vishwavidyalaya police station in Darbhanga," said Kapileshwar Singh.

"The Kapileshwar Religious Trust has kept many gold and silver idols, ornaments and other antiques in the vault of SBI. The trustee of this trust is Maharani Kaamsundari Devi. She is an elderly person and partially lost consciousness due to her age. The manager of the trust took advantage of it and fraudulently stole from the vault and sold it. It is a big conspiracy and needs CBI or ED inquiry into the matter," Singh added.

"As per the bylaws of the Kapileshwar Religious Trust, if Maharani is not in a position to take care of the trust, there is a provision to hand over the responsibility of the trust to the male members of the royal family. I have given the information to the district administration about it," he said.

"The Kapileshwar Religious Trust has constructed 108 temples comprising ponds, lands, expensive and antique idols, etc. across the world," he added.