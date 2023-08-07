3 cyber criminals from Jamtara arrested in Siliguri

Barpeta, August 7: With India approaching towards digitalisation, there is a spike in cyber crime activities and cyber criminals in the country as well as in the state of Assam.

People from various parts of the state have fallen prey on the hands of these cyber frauds.

Recently, a retired government employee from Pathsala in Bajali sub-division lost Rs 30 lakhs to cyber fraud.

Following a complaint filed by the victim, three accused were arrested from Siliguri, West Bengal.

The team of Barpeta police that concluded a successful operation managed to apprehend the trio named Tamej Uddin, Mustakim Mia and Afjal Ansari. All three were residents of Deoghar district of Jharkhand.

The police team also managed to recover 7 mobile phones and 11 ATM cards from their possession.

After hours of investigation, it has come to light that the cyber criminals operated from Jamtara district in Jharkhand, popularly known as phishing capital of India.

Currently, there are many cyber fraud gangs active in Jamtara who tempt people by offering attractive deals and loot them through scams.

Sources from police also revealed that some youths from Kalgachia and Baghbar area of Barpeta district are directly involved with these gangs from Jamtara.

Meanwhile, the trio will be produced before the CJM court of Barpeta on Monday.