3 Bangladesh nationals killed in Tripura were smugglers inside Indian territory: MEA

Agartala, Oct 18: India has rejected Bangladesh’s claim of a “brutal killing” of three of its nationals in Tripura, stating the deceased were smugglers who had illegally crossed the border to steal cattle.

Responding to Dhaka’s protest, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said that the incident, which occurred on October 15 in Tripura’s Khowai district, took place about 3 km inside Indian territory.

“We have noted that an incident in Tripura, leading to the death of three Bangladesh smugglers, occurred on October 15, 2025, about 3 km inside Indian territory,” MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said, on Friday.

According to the MEA, a group of three miscreants from Bangladesh crossed the international border and attempted to steal cattle from Vidyabil village.

“They attacked and injured local villagers with machetes and knives, killing one villager even as others arrived to resist the attackers,” the statement added.

Authorities rushed to the scene, finding two smugglers dead, while a third succumbed to injuries in hospital the following day. The mortal remains of all three were later handed over to Bangladesh, and a police case has been registered.

The MEA stressed that the incident highlights the need for Bangladesh to prevent cross-border crimes and support fencing efforts.

“This underscores the need for Bangladesh to undertake necessary measures to uphold the sanctity of the International Boundary and support the construction of fencing where needed to prevent cross-border crimes and smuggling,” Jaiswal said.

Earlier, the Bangladesh Ministry of Foreign Affairs had issued a statement condemning what it described as the “brutal beating and killing” of its citizens, calling the act “an unacceptable and grave violation of human rights and the rule of law.”

Dhaka urged New Delhi to conduct an impartial and transparent probe and ensure such incidents do not recur.

Tripura Police, meanwhile, said the violence began when three Bangladeshi nationals allegedly tried to steal cattle from Vidyabil village and attacked two locals, namely Mithu Telanga and Dhirendra Telanga, with sharp weapons.

Mithu later succumbed to his injuries at GB Pant Hospital, while Dhirendra remains under treatment.

In retaliation, villagers caught the alleged cattle lifters and beat them to death. The bodies of the deceased, identified as Jewel Mia, Pandit Mia, and Sajal Mia, were handed over to Bangladeshi authorities through the Paharmura border point after post-mortem examinations, in the presence of officials from both sides.

By Correspondent