28-year-old man held for molesting minor boy in Delhi Metro

New Delhi, May 10: A 28 year old man was apprehended for allegedly touching inappropriately and molesting a minor boy in the Delhi Metro, a police official said on Thursday.

The accused was identified as Jitender Gautam, a resident of Khera Khurd village in Delhi.

His arrest comes after the minor boy, on May 3, wrote on social media platform X that while he was travelling by metro to his residence and as he reached the Rajiv Chowk Metro station, a person started touching his hip with his finger while boarding the train.

"The complainant thought it would have happened by mistake but the accused continuously molested the minor until he reached the Kashmere Gate Metro station. Subsequently, the case was registered in the Rajiv Chowk Metro police station and the investigation into the matter has been taken up," said Deputy Commissioner of Police (Metro) R.G. Naik.

During the investigation, the CCTV footage of 15 metro stations from Rajiv Chowk to Jahangir Puri Metro station was scanned to identify the accused who molested the minor.

"It came to notice that the accused alighted at the Jahangir Puri Metro station. The travel history of the suspect was checked and it was found that he boarded the metro from Kaushambi Metro station. Later, teams were dispatched to Jahangir Puri and Kaushambi Metro stations to establish the identity and to check the whereabouts of the accused," the DCP added.

Naik said that the CCTV footage in the proximity of Kaushambi Metro station was scanned and the accused was found using a service road after alighting from the station.

"Many shopkeepers, guards, and locals enquired about the accused after showing a photograph of the accused. After sincere efforts and secret information, the accused Jitender Gautam was apprehended," he added.