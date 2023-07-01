25 passengers charred to death as luxury bus catches fire in Maharashtra

Guwahati, July 1: At least 25 people, including three children, were killed and eight others injured when the bus they were travelling in caught fire on an expressway in Maharashtra early this morning.

About 33 people were in the bus which was on its way to Pune, officials said, adding that the accident occurred at around 1.30 am on the Samruddhi-Mahamarg Expressway.

Soon after the accident, an emergency medical service team was deployed for the highway as well as the fire brigade reached the spot and began the rescue operation, police said.

Police said the bus overturned after hitting a pole on the expressway in Buldhana district, causing its diesel tank to catch fire. “The driver of the bus, who survived the incident, said that the bus hit the pole after a tyre burst," they said.

Police said most of the passengers were sleeping at the time of the accident. The bus overturned on the side of the doors, blocking it, because of which nobody could get out, they said.

Maharashtra chief minister Eknath Shinde and deputy chief minister Devendra Fadnavis expressed condolences to the families of the deceased and announced an aid of Rs. 5 lakh each from the Chief Minister’s Relief Fund to the kin of the deceased.

Meanwhile, the chief minister has also ordered a probe into the incident.

Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis said the bodies were charred beyond recognition and if the identity of the victims is not established, then DNA testing will be conducted.