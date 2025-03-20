22 Naxals killed in twin encounters in Chhattisgarh; one jawan martyred

Guwahati, March 20: In a major crackdown against Naxals, security forces killed at least 22 members of the banned CPI (Maoist) in two separate encounters in Chhattisgarh's Bastar region on Thursday, the national press reported.

The twin operations took place in Bijapur and Kanker districts, dealing another significant blow to Maoist strongholds in the state.

According to reports, 18 Naxalites were gunned down in Bijapur’s Gangaloor area during an early morning gunfight along the Bijapur-Dantewada border, while four Maoists were eliminated in Kanker during a joint operation by the Border Security Force (BSF) and the District Reserve Guard (DRG).

The Bijapur encounter erupted around 7 am when a team of security personnel was conducting an anti-Naxal operation.

Following the operation, security forces reportedly recovered the bodies of 18 Naxalites along with firearms and explosives. A DRG jawan also lost his life in the encounter, a national news agency reported.

In a separate operation in Kanker’s dense forests, security forces engaged with armed Maoists near the Kanker-Narayanpur border, leading to the death of four insurgents.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah has lauded the security forces’ success, reiterating the government's commitment to eradicating Naxalism.

"The Modi government is moving forward with a ruthless approach against Naxalites and has adopted a zero-tolerance policy against those who refuse to surrender despite multiple opportunities. The country will be Naxal-free by March 31 next year," Shah wrote in Hindi on social media.

This marks the third major anti-Naxal success for security forces this year. On February 9, over 30 Naxalites were neutralised in a major encounter in Bijapur, though the operation also claimed the lives of two security personnel.

Earlier, on January 21, at least 14 Maoists were killed near the Odisha border in Gariaband district.

According to data published in the national press, security forces have recovered the bodies of 103 Maoists killed in various encounters across Chhattisgarh this year alone.

In 2024, Maoists suffered their biggest setback in Bastar, where 219 insurgents were eliminated in counter-insurgency operations.

The recent encounters are part of an intensified strategy to dismantle Maoist influence in Chhattisgarh, particularly in Bijapur, Dantewada, Kanker, and Narayanpur—among the seven worst-affected districts in the state. The Centre has set a deadline of March 2026 to rid the region of Maoist insurgency.