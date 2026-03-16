214 people rescued by Army in J&K’s Sinthan Pass snowfall

Srinagar, March 16: Alert troops of the Indian Army braved highly inclement weather including heavy snowfall to rescue 214 stranded passengers from Jammu and Kashmir’s Sinthan Pass, officials said on Monday.

“After heavy snowfall disrupted movement in the Sinthan Pass connecting the Valley with Kishtwar district of Jammu division, braving incessant snowfall, treacherous terrain and extremely low visibility, soldiers of 19 Rashtriya Rifles along with J&K Police carried out a joint rescue operation at the mountain pass.

“Despite harsh weather conditions and slippery road condition, the teams successfully evacuated 214 stranded tourists and local civilians and ensured their safe movement to secured locations”, officials said.

Meanwhile, higher reaches of J&K received fresh snowfall during the last 12 hours. The ski resort of Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday morning.

Sinthan Pass received 12 inches, Zojila Pass 5 inches and Sonamarg 3 to 4 inches of fresh snowfall during the last 12 hours.

The MET department has forecast rain/snow in J&K till March 20.

Generally cloudy weather with intermittent light to moderate rain/snow at many places mostly towards evening and morning hours till March 20.

“From March 21st to 23rd March dry weather is expected in J&K. Transporters/travellers and general public travelling over higher reaches and mountain passes are advised to plan accordingly.

“Farmers are advised to suspend farm operations till March 20”, MET department officials said.

The minimum temperature was 5.3 degrees Celsius in Srinagar city on Monday while it was minus 2.5 in Gulmarg and 0.8 in Pahalgam.

Jammu city had 11.3, Katra 8.8, Batote 4.4, Banihal 4.5 and Bhaderwah 3.5 as the minimum temperature today.

Heavy snowfall at Pir Ki Gali has closed the Mughal Road connecting the Valley with Rajouri-Poonch in Jammu division.

The Srinagar-Jammu National Highway is open for traffic today, traffic department officials said.

--IANS



