205 Indian nationals deported from US on military aircraft, more flights expected

Guwahati, Feb 4: A total of 205 Indian nationals, who had illegally entered the United States, have been deported aboard a US Air Force C-17 military aircraft that took off from Texas.

The deportation process involved strict verification of each individual, indicating India’s active involvement in facilitating their return.

This is expected to be the first of multiple such flights bringing back illegal Indian immigrants from the US.

The deportation aligns with US President Donald Trump's hardline stance on illegal immigration. In his second term, Trump has intensified efforts to remove undocumented migrants.

"For the first time in history, we are locating and loading illegal aliens into military aircraft and flying them back to the places from where they came," Trump stated.

The development comes amid reports of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's scheduled visit to the US on February 12. He is expected to meet President Trump the next day, marking his first trip since Trump began his second term as President.

External Affairs Minister Dr. S. Jaishankar previously stated that India is open to the "legitimate return" of its nationals residing illegally abroad, including in the US.

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal had assured that India will facilitate the return of its nationals, provided their identities are verified. "For Indians not just in the United States, but anywhere in the world, if they are overstaying or lack proper documentation, we will take them back once verification is complete," he said.

With growing cooperation between New Delhi and Washington on immigration matters, the deportation process is expected to continue, reinforcing both nations' commitment to legal migration and border security.