20 press conferences by Congress on Agnipath today

By IANS
New Delhi, June 26: A day ahead of the nationwide protest against the Central government's Agnipath scheme, the Congress leaders will address press conferences at 20 different places.

Calling it "Agnipath Ki Baat, Yuvaon Se Vishwasghat (Talk on Agnipath, Betrayal of Youth)", the party will hold the media interactions all across the country.

The press conferences will be held at Shimla by Alok Sharma; Dehradun - Manvendra Singh; Chandigarh - Ranjeet Ranjan, MP; New Delhi- Shaktisinh Gohil, MP; Jaipur - Deepender Singh Hooda, MP; Ahmedabad: Alka Lamba; Mumbai - Supriya Shrinate; Bengaluru,

- M.M. Pallam Raju; Chennai - Gaurav Gogoi, MP; Hyderabad - Naseer Hussain, MP.

Other leaders of the party will also be addressing similar press's conferences to highlight the issue.

The Congress has demanded a rollback of the scheme. And a seven-member Congress delegation led by Leader of Opposition (LoP) and including two Chief Ministers on Monday met President Ram Nath Kovind to submit a memorandum with two demands in connection with army recruitment scheme 'Agnipath' and police action during Congress' protest.

"(We) urge the government to withdraw Agnipath scheme, hold wide consultations and address issues of quality, efficiency and economy, without compromising on welfare of Armed Forces," was the first demand.

The Congress will hold a nationwide protest on Monday against the Agnipath scheme.

IANS


