84 years of service to the nation
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.
National

2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested in Goa for online gambling

By IANS
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested in Goa for online gambling
X

Panaji, Sep 22: Two Russians and a Ukrainian national and two others were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for online gambling.

A Crime Branch team led by Inspector Nitin Halarnkar conducted a raid in Mandrem and caught the accused red-handed.

The arrested persons were identified as Russian nationals Kirill Khadarin and Nikolei Balandin; Ukrainian Mykyta Atamanchuk; Delhi native Prabhat Pingreja; and Rajiv Dosani from Mumbai.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Nidhin Valsan said that the accused were playing a game called Texas Hold'em, while exchanging cash, gaming chips, coins and other gambling articles worth Rs 1,21,050.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Next Story
Similar Posts
2 Russians, 1 Ukrainian arrested in Goa for online gambling

Panaji, Sep 22: Two Russians and a Ukrainian national and two others were arrested by the Goa Police on Thursday for online gambling.

A Crime Branch team led by Inspector Nitin Halarnkar conducted a raid in Mandrem and caught the accused red-handed.

The arrested persons were identified as Russian nationals Kirill Khadarin and Nikolei Balandin; Ukrainian Mykyta Atamanchuk; Delhi native Prabhat Pingreja; and Rajiv Dosani from Mumbai.

Superintendent of Police (Crime Branch), Nidhin Valsan said that the accused were playing a game called Texas Hold'em, while exchanging cash, gaming chips, coins and other gambling articles worth Rs 1,21,050.

IANS


More in Entertainment
Similar Posts
X
X