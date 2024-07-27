2 persons trapped, 2 hurt in Navi Mumbai building collapse; 50 have narrow escape

Navi Mumbai, July 27: Two persons were feared trapped while two others were rescued and 50 people managed to rush to safety when a multi storey building collapsed in Belapur, Navi Mumbai, in the wee hours of Saturday, officials said. The incident occurred at around 4.30 A.M. when residents of the Indira Nivas building in Shahbazgaon were sleeping in their homes, said Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

He said that rescue teams were making efforts to evacuate the two persons trapped under the debris, while the survivors have been housed in a shelter of the Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC). Minutes before the collapse, the residents were rudely awakened by tremors, rumbling sounds and household articles rattling, said one of the survivors. Anticipating a disaster, most residents rushed out of their homes leaving everything behind and shortly afterwards the entire structure crashed.

As the teams of the NRI Sagari Police Station, the Navi Mumbai Fire Brigade, SDRF and NDRF rushed to the spot, they were informed that two persons were trapped under the rubble. After nearly four hours of effort, both the victims were dug out of the debris and were rushed to a nearby hospital as they had sustained injuries in the crash.

Dy CM Fadnavis said he has directed the NMMC Commissioner and the Navi Mumbai Police Commissioner to take stringent action against the culprits responsible for the tragedy.