2-month suspension for two Calcutta Medical College PGTs found guilty in ragging

Kolkata, Jan 25: The Calcutta Medical College & Hospital authorities have suspended two senior postgraduate trainees (PGTs) for two months found guilty of involvement in ragging of their juniors.

The suspension has been as per the recommendation of the internal committee of the Calcutta Medical College who had earlier found merit in the complaints against these two senior PGTs associated with the orthopaedic department of the reputed medical institute.

During the two-month suspension period, these two senior PGTs will not be able to attend classes. Their statutory leaves during that period will also not be sanctioned.

At the same time, during this period, they will have to compulsorily attend a programme on 'attitude communication' with the office of the medical-education coordination of Calcutta Medical College.

The disciplinary actions have been taken against them as per the recommendation of the National Medical Commission in such matters.

A Calcutta Medical College insider said that during this two-month period these two senior PGTs will be kept under observation to track whether there has been any change in their attitudinal approach during the period and reports will be sent to the higher authorities.

Both these senior PGTs are in the second year and some students of the first year were victims of their ragging menace.

Early this month, two junior postgraduate trainees complained of physical assault by these two senior PGTs.

One of the two victims have even alleged that he had been subjected to immense physical and psychological ragging for the last four months as a result of which he even had to consult a psychologist.