18 dead, several injured after bus rams into milk tanker in Uttar Pradesh

Guwahati, Jul 10: At least 18 people died and several others were injured after a double-decker sleeper bus collided into a milk tanker on the Lucknow-Agra Expressway, Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district, on Wednesday.

The terrifying incident occurred during the early hours of Wednesday morning.



According to reports, all hospitals in the Unnao district were put on high alert.



Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced an ex-gratia of Rs. 2 lakh from the PMNRF for the next of kin of each deceased in the mishap in Unnao. The injured will receive Rs. 50,000.





