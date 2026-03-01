17 killed in explosives factory blast in Nagpur, PM announces 2L ex gratia

New Delhi, Mar 1: At least 17 persons were killed in a massive explosion at an explosives factory in Maharashtra’s Nagpur district on Sunday.

The Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) expressed grief over the tragedy and announced financial assistance for the victims.

“The explosion at a factory in Nagpur, Maharashtra, is deeply distressing. My condolences to the families of the deceased. I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. The local administration is assisting those affected. An ex gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the PMNRF will be given to the next of kin of each deceased, and the injured will receive Rs 50,000,” the PMO said in a post on the microblogging website.

The blast occurred at the SBL Energy Limited factory, a mining and industrial explosives manufacturer located at Raulgaon in Katol tehsil of Nagpur district.

The impact of the explosion was severe, resulting in significant casualties and injuries. The injured were immediately shifted to hospitals in Nagpur for treatment, police officials said.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis termed the incident “extremely unfortunate and tragic”. In a post on social media, he said he was in constant contact with the local administration.

“The District Collector and Superintendent of Police reached the site immediately. NDRF and SDRF teams are at the spot. Teams from PESO and DISH have also arrived. Rescue operations have been intensified, and so far, 17 people have lost their lives. I pay heartfelt tribute to the deceased. We share in the grief of their families,” he said.

The Chief Minister has ordered a thorough investigation into the incident.

Rescue and relief operations are ongoing, with emergency response teams clearing debris and assessing the cause of the blast. Authorities have initiated a detailed probe to determine the circumstances leading to the explosion.

