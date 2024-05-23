16 year old Indian scales Mount Everest, sets sight on conquering Antarctica Vinson Massif

New Delhi, May 23: The Indian Navy on Thursday congratulated Kaamya Karthikeyan, a 16 year old class XII student of Navy Children School in Mumbai, on becoming the youngest Indian and the second youngest girl in the world to summit Mount Everest from the Nepal side. In a unique father daughter feat, Kaamya, along with her father Cdr S. Karthikeyan of the Indian Navy, successfully submitted the 8849 m Mount Everest summit on May 20.

Kaamya has exhibited immense courage and fortitude in summiting the highest peaks in six of the seven continents. Indian Navy wishes young Kaamya the very best in her aspiration to summit the highest peaks of all seven continents, becoming the youngest girl to do so, the Indian Navy posted on X.



Kaamya has now completed six milestones in her mission to summit the highest peak of all seven continents and aims to summit Mt. Vinson Massif in Antarctica this December to become the youngest girl to accomplish the Seven Summits Challenge. In February 2020, while hosting Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that young Kaamya Karthikeyan is an inspiration for everyone.

Later, in January 2021, PM Modi virtually interacted with the young mountaineer, then a 13-year-old on a mission to climb the highest peaks in all continents and ski to the North and South poles. May she achieve greater heights. Congratulations on being awarded the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar, said PM Modi after the interaction.