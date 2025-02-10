15th Aero India: ‘Biggest-ever’ show in Karnataka today

New Delhi, Feb 10: The 15th edition of Aero India, which is set to be Asia’s biggest aerospace and Defence exhibition, will commence at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka on Monday. The theme of this programme is ‘The Runway to a Billion Opportunities.’ Organised in a total area of over 42,000 square metres and with the confirmed participation of over 900 exhibitors, including 150 foreign firm, the event is set to be the biggest-ever Aero India to date in the country.

Earlier, lauding the event that is set to take place today and highlighting its significance, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh termed the participation of more than 90 nations as a testament to the growing global confidence in India’s aerospace and Defence capabilities, given the fact that Defence Ministers or representatives of as many as 30 nations will participate in the event.

“The presence of air chiefs and secretaries from 43 countries further highlights the significance of this event not just for India, but for the entire international Defence community,” said Rajnath Singh. He also described Aero India as a crucial platform, which will drive forward the Union government’s vision of a strong, capable and self-reliant India.

“Aero India is a platform that showcases the strength, resilience, and self-reliance of ‘New India’. It is not just crucial for India’s Defence preparedness, but it also plays a pivotal role in shaping the future of our nation. It will demonstrate our Defence capabilities and forge global partnerships. Our goal is to enhance collaboration in areas of common interest with our friendly nations, fostering deeper cooperation and shared progress,” he said.

He said that the event is not just a showcase of technology and innovation, but will also serve as a source of inspiration for India’s youth, fostering scientific temperament and a spirit of innovation. The Aero India will be held between February 10 to 14. While February 10-12 have been reserved as business days, February 13-14 have been set up as public days for people to witness the show.